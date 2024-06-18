Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,965 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $71,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

