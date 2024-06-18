Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $72,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

