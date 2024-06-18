Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,086,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Cameco worth $65,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

