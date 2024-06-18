Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $71,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below stock opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

