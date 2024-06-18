Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $71,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,914 shares of company stock worth $6,390,623 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

