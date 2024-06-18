Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $66.02 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $66,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after buying an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 149,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.12 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

