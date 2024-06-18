Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $71.03 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $71,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,819,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.