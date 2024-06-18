Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,951 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Alexander’s worth $74,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alexander’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ALX opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $237.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.04%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.