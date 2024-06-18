Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $63,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Adient stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

