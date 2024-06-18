Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,704,788 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $67,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 101,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TELUS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,374,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,863,000 after buying an additional 1,409,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.18%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

