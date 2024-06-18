Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 743,738 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $64,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

