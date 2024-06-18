Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,146 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $69,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $310.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

