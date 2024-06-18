Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 335,602 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $73,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

