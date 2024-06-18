Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Chord Energy worth $72,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRD opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $145.06 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.52.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

