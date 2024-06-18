Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Buys $29,650.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at $513,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRNT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

