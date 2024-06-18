Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.2 %

ASR opened at $305.07 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $5.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

