Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $892.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $788.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.39.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,826 shares of company stock valued at $475,376,178 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

