Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 67,890 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,890 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Nextracker by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Trading Down 2.4 %

NXT stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

