Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 144,686 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

