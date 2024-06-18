Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 24,398 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AeroVironment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.71 and a 200 day moving average of $150.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $220.22.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.