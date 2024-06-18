Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 42,947 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

