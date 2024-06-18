Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 524.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,713 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.