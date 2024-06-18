Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4,268.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $170.03 and a one year high of $260.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.25.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.