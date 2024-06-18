Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 411,400 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of CEMEX worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

