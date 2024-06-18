Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

