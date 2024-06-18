Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Nova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Nova by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Nova by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nova by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Nova Stock Up 0.5 %

Nova stock opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $242.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.