Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 12,000 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $284.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.