Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,335,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Vicor by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

