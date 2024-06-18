Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

