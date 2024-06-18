Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.87 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 291.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of MaxLinear worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

