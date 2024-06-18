Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4,598.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,103,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $553.59 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $453.17 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

