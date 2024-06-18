Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.80 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,901,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 165,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $33.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

