Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,157 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773,282 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,587 shares of company stock worth $904,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

