Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Alarm.com worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Alarm.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 80,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

