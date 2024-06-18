Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.91 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Up 0.9 %

PNR opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

