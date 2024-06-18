Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.14 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

