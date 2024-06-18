Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.33 Million in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,076,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

