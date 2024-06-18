Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

