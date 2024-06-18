Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,432 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 571,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

