Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Enovis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

