Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

TXRH opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

