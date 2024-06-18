Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,689,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $245.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.46 and its 200-day moving average is $282.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

