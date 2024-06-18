Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

