Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

