Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,752,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

