Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.