Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,239,200 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,527,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $80,709,000. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.68 million. Research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

