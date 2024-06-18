Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 185,575 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after buying an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.