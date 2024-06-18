Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,900 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

