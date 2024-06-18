Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 27,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 432.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

